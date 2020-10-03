Britain's Got Talent 2020 results: Fifth act confirmed for the final

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 results are in with the fifth act making it through to next week's final.

Comedian Nabil Abdulrashid is the fifth of ten finalists on Britain's Got Talent 2020 this year.

The BGT 2020 semi-finalists were confirmed by the judges at the start of the month and this week saw the fifth of five semi-finals.

Another eight acts performed in a bid to win one of two places in the live final.

Appearing this evening were choir Shalom Chorale, drum act Crissy Lee, singer Beth Porch, comedian Nabil Abdulrashid, magic act Hakan Berg, singing duo Soldiers of Swing, unicyclist Wesley Williams and magician Aidan McCann.

In each of this year's semi-finals, the judges - Amanda Holden, Ashley Banjo, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon - will pick one act to make the final.

The remaining seven performers will go forward to the public vote once the semi-final airs.

In the results this evening, hosts Ant and Dec revealed the top three acts as chosen by the judges were Nabil Abdulrashid, Shalom Chorale, and Wesley Williams. Each judge then voted for their favourite.

David, Alesha and Ashley all voted for Nabil, sending him through to the final. Although her vote was not needed, Amanda said she would've voted for Wesley.

A thrilled Nabil told Ant and Dec: "It's not just for me, there's a lot of people I represent. Thank you. This is a big year, this changes everything. I appreciate everything."

Shalom Chorale, Wesley and the other remaining acts will go forward to the public vote with the results to be confirmed in the final on October 10.

They will join the current finalists which include comedian Steven Royle, magician Magical Bones, dance duo Aaron & Jasmine and comedy singer Jon Courtenay.

The Top 10 acts will go head to head in the grand finale next weekend with a prize of £250,000 up for grabs.

Together with the acts, each semi-final show will also feature a special guest performance. This weekend saw BGT's own Amanda Holden performing.