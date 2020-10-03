Here's a full recap of Saturday's fifth Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-final performances and results - spoilers!

Saturday October 3 saw Ashley Banjo, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon take up a seat at the panel for the last of five semi-finals.

Advertisements

In every pre-recorded semi-final eight acts will perform and two will make it through into the final. The judges will select one act to go through while viewers at home will vote for another.

In the fifth BGT results it was Nabil Abdulrashid picked by the judges before the public poll opened to those at home. The results of the viewer vote will be announced later in the series.

For now, recap the fifth round of semi-final performances below...

Soldiers of Swing

41-year-old Vince and 31-year-old Lee are a singing duo from Sheffield. For their semi-final performance they performed Story of My Life by One Direction.

Hakan Berg

43-year-old Hakan Berg Hakan AKA The King of Birds from Sweden is a comedy magician. He performed a series of magic tricks involving birds that had the judges in stitches of laughter.

Advertisements

Shalom Chorale

Shalom Chorale are a choir aged between 17 and 40. The gospel choir performed a medley of songs, appearing remotely via video link due to the current pandemic restrictions.

Wesley Williams

21-year-old Wesley Williams is from Florida. In the semi-finals, Wesley performed a series of stunts on various sized unicycles ending with one almost 30ft tall - while blindfolded - with the judges asked to give him directions.

Crissy Lee

77-year-old Crissy Lee is a drummer from Colchester. Crissy performed a medley of songs on the drums.

Nabil Abdulrashid

Nabil Abdulrashid is a 35-year-old comedian from London who won Alesha’s golden buzzer in the auditions. He performed a stand up set that had the judges in tears of laughter.

Advertisements

Aidan McCann

11-year-old Aidan McCann from Northern Ireland is a magician. Aidan performed mind-reading magic trick remotely from his bedroom with the help of the judges.

Beth Porch

25-year-old Beth Porch is a singer-songwriter and nurse from London. Beth closed the show with a performance of an original song called ‘Everyday Heroes’.

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent continues with it grand final next Saturday night on ITV.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.