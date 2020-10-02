Here's a first look at this weekend's BGT 2020 semi-final and contestants.

This evening sees the 2020 semi-finals conclude with the last of eight contestants competing for a spot in the final.

They will be performing for a socially distant line up of judges - David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Ashley Banjo, who is sitting in for Simon Cowell.

There will also be a unique virtual audience who will appear in the studio behind the judges.

The eight contestants will be performing for two places in the final - one selected by the judges and the other by viewers at home who will be able to vote once the show airs.

But who is performing this evening? The contestants on tonight's line up are...

Aidan McCann

Aidan McCann is a 10-year-old magician from Ireland.

Beth Porch

25-year-old Beth Porch is a singer from London. At the auditions, she performed an original song inspired by her work as a paediatric nurse.

Crissy Lee

76-year-old Crissy Lee is a drummer from Colchester.

Hakan Berg

43-year-old Hakan Berg is a comedy magician from Stockholm

Nabil Abdulrashid

Nabil Abdulrashid is a 34 year old comedian from Croydon who performed stand up comedy for the judges which earned him Alesha Dixon's golden buzzer.

Shalom Chorale

Shalom Chorale are a gospel choir aged between 17 and 40 from across the UK.

Soldiers of Swing

Soldiers of Swing are a singing duo from Sheffield made up of 41-year-old Vince and 31-year-old Lee.

Wesley Williams

Wesley Williams is a 22-year-old unicyclist from Florida.

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals will begin at 8PM on Saturday, September 5 on ITV.

The shows will then continue weekly leading to a grand live final in October.