Here's tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-final line up with the acts performing on in this evening's October 3 show.

This weekend is the fifth and last semi-final show of the series as the final selection of eight contestants perform for the judges and viewers.

Over the past five weekends, the top 40 contestants have performed in a bid to impress viewers at home and judges in order to win a place in the final.

Two acts from each episode will go through the final next weekend, with a chance of winning an incredible £250,000 and a place at the 2020 Royal Variety Performance.

In each show, one act will be chosen for the final by the judges and another by viewers.

Up on the line up of this evening's show are...

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 line up - October 3

Aidan McCann - magician from Ireland.

Beth Porch - singer from London.

Crissy Lee - drummer from Colchester.

Hakan Berg - comedy magician from Stockholm.

Nabil Abdulrashid - GOLDEN BUZZER - 34 year old stand up comedian

Shalom Chorale - choir from across the UK.

Soldiers of Swing - singing duo from Sheffield.

Wesley Williams - unicyclist from Florida.

As ever, two act will make it through joining the current finalists including comedian Steve Royle, magician Magical Bones, dance duo Aaron & Jasmine and comedy singer Jon Courtenay.

As well as performances from the contestants, every semi-final will also feature a special guest as the semi-finalists wait to find out if they've made the final.

Joining on this evening's show will be Britain's Got Talent's own Amanda Holden.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 airs tonight October 3 on ITV at 8PM.

The semi-finals air weekly on Saturday nights with the final in October.