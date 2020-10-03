The fifth line up of contestants for this weekend's October 3 Britain's Got Talent 2020's semi-final have been confirmed.

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists were unveiled by the judges earlier this year.

After thousands applied and hundreds auditioned for the judges all around the UK, a total of 40 semi-finalists have been confirmed, including the five golden buzzers.

They will now perform in the semi- finals to win an all-important place in the live grand final where a prize of £250,000 and a place on the Royal Variety Performance is up for grabs.

In the semi-finals the judges - Ashley Banjo, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden - will pick one act to make the final while the public will vote for a second.

See who's in the latest semi-final below...

Saturday's Britain's Got Talent 2020 fifth semi-final line up

Aidan McCann

Aidan McCann is a 11-year-old magician from Ireland. At the auditions, he performed a series of close up magic tricks using one of Alesha Dixon's rings. Simon told the mini magician: "You're very likelable, you have a huge talent, I think you could do very well in this competition this year."

Beth Porch

25-year-old Beth Porch currently works as a paediatric nurse. At her audition, she took to the stage to perform an original song inspired by her work. Beth was told by Simon: "Absolutely beautiful song. The lyric is so poignant, you're a great singer, a great songwriter, a great person so well done."

Crissy Lee

76-year-old Crissy Lee from Colchester took the judges by surprise at the auditions as she unveiled her talent as a drummer. Crissy performed a medley of rock classics for the panel in an audition which left the audience on their feet. Crissy's impressive performance won her four yeses from the judges.

Hakan Berg

43-year-old Hakan Berg is a comedy magician from Stockholm. At his audition his routine - which included a number of tricks involving birds, a segway and a dry ice machine - had the judges in stitches and saw Hakan leave with four yeses through to the next round.

Nabil Abdulrashid

Nabil Abdulrashid is a 34 year old comedian from Croydon who performed stand up comedy for the judges at his audition which earned him Alesha Dixon's golden buzzer. She told him: "Your edgy, you're charismatic. I just loved it. I absolutely loved it. It was fantastic. You are a breath of fresh air."

Shalom Chorale

Shalom Chorale are a gospel choir aged between 17 and 40 from across the UK. At their first audition they performed their own rendition of Stormzy’s 'Blinded By Your Grace' to get four yeses from the judges. "That was brilliant! It was totally joyous, it was incredible!" exclaimed David.

Soldiers of Swing

41-year-old Vince and 31-year-old Lee, both recruits in the Army Reserve, make up Soldiers of Swing who are a singing duo from Sheffield. At their first audition ‘That’s Amore’ by Dean Martin but after a lukewarm reaction from the judges they went on to sing ‘Luck be a Lady’ by Frank Sinatra which earned them four yeses.

Wesley Williams

Wesley Williams is a 22-year-old unicyclist from Florida. At the auditions, he showcassed a number of tricks while riding ever bigger unicycles, ultimately riding a giant 22 ft unicycle around the stage. His daredevil act earned him four yeses from the judges.

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals take place Saturday evenings.

The grand final will air on October 10.