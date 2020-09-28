Amanda Holden's latest Britain's Got Talent dress has prompted over 200 complaints to Ofcom.

The latest episode on Saturday night has resulted in 277 complaints to the TV watchdog.

235 of those complaints concerned Amanda's choice of outfit, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.

It follows almost 2,000 complaints over the previous week's show about Alesha Dixon's necklace.

Alesha's golden necklace, which featured the letters B, L and M - seemingly in reference to the Black Lives Matter - prompted 1,901 complaints.

A spokesperson for TV watchdog Ofcom stated: “We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

The latest complaints come after Ofcom rejected thousands of objections made about Diversity's Britain's Got Talent performance.

The former winners returned to the stage in the first semi-final of this year's series with a performance centred around the Black Lives Matter movement

It attracted over 24,000 complaints to Ofcom making it one of the most complained about TV moments of the decade.

But in its ruling, Ofcom said: "We carefully considered a large number of complaints about this artistic routine, an area where freedom of expression is particularly important.

Diversity’s performance referred to challenging and potentially controversial subjects, and in our view, its central message was a call for social cohesion and unity.

"Any depictions of violence by the performers were highly stylised and symbolic of recent global events, and there was no explicit reference to any particular political organisation – but rather a message that the lives of black people matter.”

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV.

This weekend sees the fifth and last semi-final with Amanda set to perform alongside the final set of contestants.

Picture: ITV