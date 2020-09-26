Jon Courtenay leaves Britain's Got Talent in tears with semi-final performance

Jon Courtenay left the Britain's Got Talent judges in tears this evening.

This weekend saw the fourth line-up of acts compete for a place in the final next month.

They were appearing in front of the returning line up of judges - Amanda Holden, Ashley Banjo, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

One of those performing for the panel and virtual audience tonight was Ant & Dec's golden buzzer act, 46-year-old comedy singer from Manchester Jon Courtenay.

He returned to the stage this weekend with a new original song, When I Was A Boy, that touched upon everything from his childhood and family to Simon Cowell and social distancing.

Watch Jon Courtenay's performance above.

David reacted: "We need another golden buzzer. We need to press it right now. It's amazing. It's funny, it's touching, it's unique to you and I couldn't fault it. You could be the winner of BGT 2020."

Alesha agreed: "It just had absolutely everything. You tick every single box. I did not expect to be crying at your act because it was so funny but it was so magical and beautiful. It made me feel so warm inside. You nailed it."

Amanda commented: "You're very talented, your piano playing is brilliant but I think it's just you. You're brilliant, and so humble and I think you're one of the best Golden Buzzers we've had on the show.

"I think after the year we've had you'd be an amazing, brilliant winner so well done."

And Ashley said: "We may be looking at the winner of this year's show, it was that good. It was so brilliant and yet so simple. You have it all, I think you've set the bar for this competition."

Other acts taking part in this evening's show were magic act Jasper Cherry, dancing duo Billy and Chantelle, danger magic act Kevin Quantum, singer Belinda Davids, the Chinieke! Junior Orchestra, contortionist Papi Flex and singing dancing pair Katherine and Joe O’Malley.

In every show two contestants will make it into the final.

The panel will select one act to make the final while fans at home will vote for a second.

The acts in the final stand a chance of winning a life changing £250,000 and a coveted spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

The Britain's Got Talent semi-final rounds continue Saturday nights. Together with the contestants, every show will also include a special guest performer. This week featured the cast of Hairspray.