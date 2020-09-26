Teenage magician Jasper Cherry left the Britain's Got Talent judges stunned in tonight's semi-final.

This weekend saw the third group of semi-finalists compete for a spot in the final in October.

They were performing for a socially distant line up of judges - Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo - and a virtual audience.

On stage this Saturday in front of the judges a virtual audience was 14-year-old magician Jasper Cherry from Lancashire.

He performed a magic trick involving Ashley, two phones and a deck of cards which left the judges stumped.

You can watch Jasper Cherry's performance in the BGT semi-final above.

Alesha said: "You are unreal. You really, really, are. You're so young and you're here running the show. It was so impressive. You didn't falter or stumble or trip up. You were cool, calm and collected."

Amanda agreed: "Alesha's right, you are so confident. That trick was absolutely phenomenal. I can't work it out and I applaud you."

Ashley commented: "I just don't know what's going on! That was amazing! I like to think I'm quite aware but I had no idea what was happening.

"You were so composed, it was such a high level, well executed performance that you pulled off perfectly. You're a star in the making."

And David joked: "You have magical powers and you need to go and live alone on an island and kept away from humanity because what you did is very dangerous. It was dazzling."

Other semi-finalists in this weekend's episode were danger magic act Kevin Quantum, dancing pair Billy and Chantelle, contortionist Papi Flex, singer Belinda Davids, the Chinieke! Junior Orchestra, Ant & Dec's golden buzzer act Jon Courtenay and singing & dancing duo Katherine and Joe O’Malley.

At each episode two acts will make it through the final in October.

The panel will choose one act to go into the final while fans at home will pick another.

Those in the final could win a life changing £250,000 together with a spot on the bill of this year's Royal Variety Performance.