Britain's Got Talent's Belinda Davids wows with 'I Have Nothing' cover

Belinda Davids wowed again on Britain's Got Talent's semi-final this evening.

This weekend saw the next group of contestants compete for a place in the final next month.

They were performing for the returning panel - David Walliams, Ashley Banjo, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden - and a virtual crowd watching on from home.

One of this week's semi-finalists was 43-year-old Belinda Davids, a singer from Cape Town, South Africa who previously wowed at the auditions with a cover of ‘One Moment in Time’ by Whitney Houston.

Returning to the stage for this weekend's semi-finals, Belinda closed the latest episode with a performance of I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston.

Watch Belinda Davids' performance in the video above.

Ashley said: "I'm just so blown away. That hit me, right down to my soul. It was passionate, soulful, pure and incredible."

David added: "It was absolutely electric from start to finish. I just think this is such a wonderful way to carry on [Whitney's] legacy. You honoured her in the most beautiful way you possible could."

Ashley agreed: "You honoured her in the most beautiful way but controversially it's time for you to step away from Whitney and show us you. It's about you my darling, you're just wonderful. It knocked us for six. We're witnessing something special, it was magnificent."

And Amanda commented: "You were utterly spellbinding and so strong. You did incredibly well tonight, you knocked it out of the park tonight."

Other contestants on this evening's show were danger magician Kevin Quantum, magician Jasper Cherry, dance duo Billy and Chantelle, singing dancing pair Katherine and Joe O’Malley, Ant & Dec's golden buzzer act Jon Courtenay, the Chinieke! Junior Orchestra and contortionist Papi Flex.

At each show two contestants will make it into the final. The judges will choose one contestant to make the final while fans at home will pick another.

Acts in the final could win a prize of £250,000 and a place on the Royal Variety Performance is up for grabs.

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals take place Saturday nights.

Alongside the contestants, each show will also include a special guest performance. This evening saw the cast of Hairspray performing.