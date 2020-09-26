tellymix
Britain's Got Talent spoilers: See first look at Saturday's fourth semi-final line up

Posted by Josh Darvill
britains got talent 2020 episode 4

Here's a preview at Saturday's Britain's Got Talent semi-final and acts.

This evening sees the 2020 semi-finals continue with the next of eight acts appearing for a place in the final.

They will be performing for a socially distant set of judges - Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Ashley Banjo and Amanda Holden - together with a unique virtual audience who will appear in the studio behind the judges.

The eight acts will be performing for two places in the final - one select by the judges and the other by viewers at home who will be able to vote once the show airs.

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals continue at 8PM on Saturday, September 26 on ITV.

Belinda Davids

Belinda Davids is a 43-year-old singer from Cape Town, South Africa.

Belinda Davids
Belinda Davids
Belinda Davids
Belinda Davids

 

Jon Courtenay
Jon Courtenay is a 46-year-old comedy singer and Ant & Dec's golden buzzer act.

Jon Courtney
Jon Courtney
Jon Courtney
Jon Courtney

 

Jasper Cherry
Jasper Cherry is a 14-year-old magician from Lancashire.

Jasper Cherry
Jasper Cherry
Jasper Cherry
Ant and Dec during the Jasper Cherry performance.

 

Katherine and Joe O’Malley
Katherine and Joe O’Malley are a singing dancing duo from Salford who have auditioned for the show three times before making the semi-finals this year.

Katherine and Joe O'Malley.
Katherine and Joe O'Malley.
Katherine and Joe O'Malley.
Katherine and Joe O'Malley.
Katherine and Joe O'Malley.
Katherine and Joe O'Malley.

 

Kevin Quantum
Kevin Quantum is a 39-year-old scientist from Edinburgh who combines magic, science and drama.

Kevin Quantum
Kevin Quantum
Kevin Quantum
Kevin Quantum

 

Billy and Chantelle
Billy & Chantelle are a dance duo aged 14 and 12 from Birmingham

Billy and Chantelle.
Billy and Chantelle.
Billy and Chantelle.
Billy and Chantelle.

 

Chinieke! Junior Orchestra
The Chineke! Junior Orchestra is made up of 65 members.

Chineke! Junior Orchestra.
Chineke! Junior Orchestra
Chineke! Junior Orchestra.
Chineke! Junior Orchestra

 

 

Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals air at 8PM on Saturday nights on ITV.

Pictures: Syco / Thames

More on: Britain's Got Talent 2020