Here's a preview at Saturday's Britain's Got Talent semi-final and acts.

This evening sees the 2020 semi-finals continue with the next of eight acts appearing for a place in the final.

Advertisements

They will be performing for a socially distant set of judges - Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Ashley Banjo and Amanda Holden - together with a unique virtual audience who will appear in the studio behind the judges.

The eight acts will be performing for two places in the final - one select by the judges and the other by viewers at home who will be able to vote once the show airs.

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals continue at 8PM on Saturday, September 26 on ITV.

Belinda Davids

Belinda Davids is a 43-year-old singer from Cape Town, South Africa.

Belinda Davids

Belinda Davids

Advertisements

Jon Courtenay

Jon Courtenay is a 46-year-old comedy singer and Ant & Dec's golden buzzer act.

Jon Courtney

Jon Courtney

Jasper Cherry

Jasper Cherry is a 14-year-old magician from Lancashire.

Jasper Cherry

Katherine and Joe O’Malley

Katherine and Joe O’Malley are a singing dancing duo from Salford who have auditioned for the show three times before making the semi-finals this year.

Katherine and Joe O'Malley.

Katherine and Joe O'Malley.

Katherine and Joe O'Malley.

Kevin Quantum

Kevin Quantum is a 39-year-old scientist from Edinburgh who combines magic, science and drama.

Kevin Quantum

Kevin Quantum

Advertisements

Billy and Chantelle

Billy & Chantelle are a dance duo aged 14 and 12 from Birmingham

Billy and Chantelle.

Billy and Chantelle.

Chinieke! Junior Orchestra

The Chineke! Junior Orchestra is made up of 65 members.

Chineke! Junior Orchestra

Chineke! Junior Orchestra

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals air at 8PM on Saturday nights on ITV.

Pictures: Syco / Thames