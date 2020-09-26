Here's a preview at Saturday's Britain's Got Talent semi-final and acts.
This evening sees the 2020 semi-finals continue with the next of eight acts appearing for a place in the final.
They will be performing for a socially distant set of judges - Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Ashley Banjo and Amanda Holden - together with a unique virtual audience who will appear in the studio behind the judges.
The eight acts will be performing for two places in the final - one select by the judges and the other by viewers at home who will be able to vote once the show airs.
The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals continue at 8PM on Saturday, September 26 on ITV.
Belinda Davids
Belinda Davids is a 43-year-old singer from Cape Town, South Africa.
Jon Courtenay
Jon Courtenay is a 46-year-old comedy singer and Ant & Dec's golden buzzer act.
Jasper Cherry
Jasper Cherry is a 14-year-old magician from Lancashire.
Katherine and Joe O’Malley
Katherine and Joe O’Malley are a singing dancing duo from Salford who have auditioned for the show three times before making the semi-finals this year.
Kevin Quantum
Kevin Quantum is a 39-year-old scientist from Edinburgh who combines magic, science and drama.
Billy and Chantelle
Billy & Chantelle are a dance duo aged 14 and 12 from Birmingham
Chinieke! Junior Orchestra
The Chineke! Junior Orchestra is made up of 65 members.
Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals air at 8PM on Saturday nights on ITV.
Pictures: Syco / Thames