Here's tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-final line up with the contestants performing on in this evening's September 26 show.

This weekend is the fourth semi-final show of the series as eight contestants perform for the panel and viewers.

Over the next five weekends, eight of the final 40 contestants will appear in the hope of impressing the public and panel in order to win a place in the final.

Each Saturday two contestants will make it into the live final in October, with a chance of winning a cash prize of £250,000 and a place at this year's Royal Variety Performance.

In each episode, one contestant will be selected for the final by the judges and another selected by viewers.

Up on this Saturday's episode are...

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 line up - September 26

Billy and Chantelle - dancing duo from Birmingham.

Chinieke! Junior Orchestra - orchestra from London.

Kevin Quantum - danger magic act from Edinburgh.

Jon Courtenay - GOLDEN BUZZER - 46-year-old comedy singer

Jasper Cherry - magician from Lancashire.

Katherine and Joe O’Malley - singing dancing duo from Salford.

Papi Flex - contortionist from Brussels, Belgium.

Belinda Davids - singer from Cape Town, South Africa.

Another two acts will make the final, joining the currently confirmed finalists: Comic Steven Royle, magician Magical Bones and dance duo Aaron & Jasmine

As well as performances from the contestants, each weekend will also see a guest as the semi-finalists wait to find out if they are one step closer to being crowned winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2020.

Joining on this Saturday's episode will be the cast of West End musical Hairspray.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 airs tonight September 26 on ITV at 8PM.

The semi-finals air weekly on Saturday nights with the final in October.