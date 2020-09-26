The fourth line up of contestants for Saturday's September 26 Britain's Got Talent 2020's semi-final have been confirmed.

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 contestants were announced by the judges earlier this year.

After thousands applied and hundreds auditioned for the judges all around the UK, a total of 40 acts have been confirmed, including the five golden buzzer acts.

The final 40 will now perform in the semi- finals in a bid to secure an all-important place in the live grand final where they could win a life changing £250,000 together with a spot on the bill of this year's Royal Variety Performance.

In the semi-finals the judges - Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Ashley Banjo and David Walliams - will select one contestant to go through the final while viewers will pick a second.

See who's in the fourth semi-final below...

Saturday's Britain's Got Talent 2020 fourth semi-final line up

Jon Courtenay

Jon Courtenay

Jon Courtenay is a 46-year-old comedy singer from Manchester. At the auditions, he performed an original song about applying for Britain's Got Talent and his family whilst playing the piano. The audition got a standing ovation from the panel and audience and just as the judges prepared to give Jon a yes, Ant and Dec took the decision out of their hands by awarding him their golden buzzer. "You deserve it," Ant said.

Jasper Cherry

Jasper Cherry

14-year-old Jasper Cherry from Lancashire performed a series of close up magic tricks for the judges at the auditions to get four yesss. Amanda Holden said: "I just felt completely relaxed. You were charming, you were witty, you were cool. You tick every single box and you're only 14. It was an amazing audition."

Katherine and Joe O’Malley

Katherine and Joe O'Malley.

Back auditioning for a third year, duo Katherine and Joe O’Malley performed to a medley of songs from the Little Mermaid dressed as Ariel and Sebastian the crab. While Simon buzzed the act, claiming it was their worst audition yet, the other judges gave three yeses seeing the pair through to the next round and now the semi-finals.

Kevin Quantum

Kevin Quantum

Kevin Quantum is a 39-year-old scientist from Edinburgh. At the auditions, he appeared on stage with a home made invention that fused magic, science and drama: an industrial sized harmonic pendulum made up of swinging cannonballs which were set on fire. Blindfolded, Kevin walked through the contraption to rapturous applause from the audience and four yeses from the judges.

Billy and Chantelle

Billy and Chantelle.

Billy & Chantelle are aged 14 and 12 from Birmingham who have been dancing together for three months. In the auditions, they performed an emotional contemporary routine to Katie Thompson's Heaven Is A Place On Earth. The pair got four yeses from the judges for their talent, securing a spot in the next round.

Chineke! Junior Orchestra

Chineke! Junior Orchestra.

Made up of 65 members, Chineke! Junior Orchestra perform a mix of classic and modern songs in a bid to share their love of orchestral music. "What is there not to love? You came here to make classical musical cool and you did that brilliantly," David said of their original audition.

Papi Flex

Papi Flex

Papi Flex is a 26-year-old contortionist from Belgium who freaked out the judges at his audition. David said "I just can't watch it... it's impressive but so disturbing to see someone that bendy." Despite making the judges feel completely uncomfortable, Papi still got four yeses through to the next round.

Belinda Davids

Belinda Davids

43-year-old Belinda Davids is a singer from Cape Town, South Africa. Belinda performed ‘One Moment in Time’ by Whitney Houston in a showstopping audition that saw her sail through to the next stage.

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi finals return Saturday evenings. Alongside the acts, this week will also feature a performance from the West End musical Hairspray.

A live final will take place next month.