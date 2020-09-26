Here's a full recap of this weekend's fourth Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-final performances and results - spoilers!

Saturday September 26 saw Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo take up their seats at the judges' desk once more.

At every pre-recorded semi-final eight acts will perform and two will go through into the final. The judges will select one performer to go through while viewers at home will vote for another.

In the fourth BGT results it was Jon Courtenay selected by the judges before the viewer poll opened for those at home. The results of the viewer poll will be revealed later in the series.

For now, recap the fourth round of semi-final performances below...

Billy and Chantelle

Billy and Chantelle are a dance duo aged 14 and 11 from Birmingham. For their semi-final performance, they danced a contemporary routine with a 'twisted circus' theme.

Chineke! Junior Orchestra

Chineke! Junior Orchestra are made up of 65 members aged between 11 and 22. The orchestra performed a medley of classical and modern songs with some performing the studio and others via video link.

Katherine and Joe O’Malley

Katherine and Joe O’Malley are aged 59 and 36 from Manchester. Katherine and Joe perform a song and tap dance routine to ‘Into the Unknown’ from Frozen 2 with Katherine singing and Joe tapping.

Kevin Quantum

39-year-old Kevin Quantum from Edinburgh blends science, magic and danger. He performed a series of tricks involving electricity that saw the judges up on stage to take part.

Jon Courtenay

Ant and Dec's golden buzzer act, Jon Courtenay is a 46-year-old comedy singer from Manchester. He performed an original song for the judges about his upbringing and family.

Jasper Cherry

14-year-old magician Jasper Cherry from Lancashire performed a series of magic tricks with Ashley Banjo that left the panel stunned.

Papi Flex

Papi Flex is a 26-year-old contortionist from Belgium who freaked out the judges with his routine.

Belinda Davids

43-year-old singer Belinda Davids from Cape Town, South Africa closed the semi-final with a show-stopping cover of I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston.

Also this weekend was a guest performance from the cast of Hairspray.

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.