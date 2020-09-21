The latest episode of Britain's Got Talent has been hit by more complaints to TV watchdog Ofcom.

After more than 24,000 were left offended by a dance routine earlier this month, over 1,500 have now taken the time to object to a necklace.

Alesha Dixon's golden necklace, which featured the letters B, L and M - apparently in reference to the Black Lives Matter - has prompted 1,675 complaints.

A spokesperson for TV watchdog Ofcom stated: “We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

It comes just days after Ofcom rejected thousands of complaints made about Diversity's Britain's Got Talent performance.

The winners of the show in 2009 took to the stage in the first semi-final of this year's series with a performance centred around the Black Lives Matter movement.

The group's routine referenced protests across the world in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in the US.

While many viewers were left in awe of the incredible performance, over 24,000 made complaints.

However Ofcom said: "We carefully considered a large number of complaints about this artistic routine, an area where freedom of expression is particularly important.

"Diversity’s performance referred to challenging and potentially controversial subjects, and in our view, its central message was a call for social cohesion and unity.

"Any depictions of violence by the performers were highly stylised and symbolic of recent global events, and there was no explicit reference to any particular political organisation – but rather a message that the lives of black people matter.”

ITV stood by Diversity, running a full page advert in many newspapers over the weekend with the caption: "We are changed by what we see. Just as we are changed when we are seen."

They previously issued a statement saying: "Britain's Got Talent has always been an inclusive show, which showcases diversity and supports strong storytelling in all forms and ITV stands behind the decision to broadcast Diversity's performance on BGT."

They added: "Ashley and the group are a great example of the talent, creativity and diversity of modern Britain and their performance was an authentic, heartfelt response to many of the issues and events which have affected society in 2020."

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV.