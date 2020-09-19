Sign Along With Us left the Britain's Got Talent judges emotional this weekend as they returned for the semi-finals.

This Saturday saw the latest group of acts compete for a spot in the final.

They performed for a socially distant panel - Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Ashley Banjo and David Walliams.

One of those on tonight's episode were David's golden buzzer act, choir Sign Along With Us from Manchester made up of 37 children and 28 adults, aged 4-58.

For their semi-final performance, the group performed a medley of True Colours by Cyndi Lauper and Unbreakable by Kelly Clarkson.

Due to social distancing restrictions, a selection of the group performed live in the studio with other members joining in via a video link.

You can watch Sign Along With Us's semi-final performance in the video above.

David said: "I loved that. I love you guys so much, it was such an incredible, moving moment when you auditioned and this had the same magic. It was very emotional."

Alesha added: "Your audition was my favourite moment of the series because it was so heartwarming and joyful. You did a brilliant job and I smiled all the way through, I just feel so happy for you guys."

Amanda agreed: "We fell apart when you saw your audition. What I loved about tonight's performance is that's so hopeful and it ignited everything that's great about Britain's Got Talent and Great Britain in general."

And Ashley concluded: "You really are so special, it was so well performed an so inspiring. My heart is full."

Other acts in this evening's episode were singer Sirine Jahangir, magician Magical Bones, singer Bhim Niroula, comedian Myra Dubois, singing variety act Dario Grappeggia, dance group X1X Crew and music trio Ember Trio.

Acts who make it into the final have the chance to win a life changing prize of £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 continues Saturdays on ITV.