Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has joined forces with Sheridan Smith for her new album.

Amanda, who has appeared in London's West End in musicals such as Thoroughly Modern Millie, will release a record of show tunes later this year.

Her album Songs From My Heart will be released on Friday, October 2.

Ahead of its release, a music video of Amanda singing I Know Him So Well from Chess with Sheridan Smith has been shared online.

You can watch the pair's duet below...

Amanda said: "I got a great friendship out of this song in Sheridan Smith. I'd loved her for years and we've always hugged when we met but we didn't know each other. I really wanted her to duet with me on 'I Know Him So Well' so I asked David Walliams for her number.

"She was heavily pregnant but she couldn't have been nicer or more enthusiastic when I called her and the final result is better than I even imagined."

The record will also feature covers of I Dreamed A Dream and Over The Rainbow, which Amanda released earlier this year in support of NHS Charities Together.

Amanda previously shared new single With You from the musical Ghost.

The release of the album comes as Amanda returns to Britain's Got Talent for the delayed semi-finals.

She's sitting alongside Alesha Dixon and David Walliams as well as Ashley Banjo who is sitting in for Simon Cowell.

Britain's Got Talent airs on ITV on Saturday nights.