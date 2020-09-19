Magical Bones wowed the judges again on Britain's Got Talent this evening.

This weekend saw the latest line-up of semi-finalists compete for a spot in the final later this year.

Advertisements

They took to the stage before the returning set of judges - Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Ashley Banjo - and a virtual audience at home.

One of the acts competing for a place in the final tonight was Magical Bones, a 37-year-old magician from London

For his performance, Magical Bones continued sharing the story of Henry Box Brown, a 19th-century showman and magician, with an incredible door illusion involving his girlfriend.

Watch Magical Bones's trick in the video above as he leaves the panel asking how did he do that?!

Advertisements

Alesha said: "You completely owned that whole stage. From the moment you started, the story telling, the swag, you put your unique spin on it. The whole thing was fantastic."

Amanda agreed: "From the minute you started telling the story you just delivered it with such confidence. I just died of joy, it was so slick and professional, you deserve every bit of success that you're going to get from this."

Ashley commented: "That's how you elevate from the auditions to the live shows. I feel like you've set the bar."

David added: "It just got better and better. I think it was one of the best presented magic acts I've seen in my life. It was just incredible."

Other semi-finalists in this weekend's semi-final were dancers X1X Crew, comedian Myra Dubois, singer Bhim Niroula, dinosaur act Dario Grappeggia, music trio Ember Trio, singer Sirine Jahangir and singing group Sign Along With Us.

At each semi-final two acts will make it into the final. As always this year, the panel will pick one contestant to make the final while viewers will pick a second.

Advertisements

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi finals take place Saturdays.

Together with the acts, each semi-final will also feature a special guest performer. This weekend saw James Arthur appear.