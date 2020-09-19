Britain's Got Talent's Sirine Jahangir stuns with cover of 'Carry You'

Sirine Jahangir gave a stunning performance on Britain's Got Talent 2020 this weekend.

This Saturday welcomed the latest lineup of acts compete for a spot in the final later this year, where a £250,000 cash prize and spot on the Royal Variety Line up are to be won.

Advertisements

They appeared in front of this year's line up of judges - Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and, sitting in for Simon Cowell, Ashley Banjo.

One of the contestants performing this evening was 15-year-old singer Sirine Jahangir from London who at the auditions had shared with the panel how she had lost her vision at the age of nine.

Returning for the semi-finals this weekend, Sirine performed a beautiful cover of Ruelle's Carry You.

Relive Sirine Jahangir's performance in the BGT semi-finals in the video above.

Amanda said: "That was just magical. It was angelic, beautiful sung, and tender an vulnerable. I feel you've got something unique. I think you're going to be huge. It was just gorgeous"

Advertisements

Ashley agreed: "Magical is the right word. What you did with your voice and piano is something few performers can do. Your voice transported me somewhere else. Wow, well done."

David commented: "Sometimes when you have a really special talent you don't need all the bells and whistles, you can just sit there, play the piano and sing and it will connect with millions. It was a special performance."

Added Alesha: "I think this is one of those moments that just takes your breath away. There's an honesty about you, a purity about you and a sincerity which is very rare. We were so connected to you and that song, you couldn't have done a better job."

Other acts taking part in this weekend's episode were choir Sign Along With Us, comedian Myra Dubois, singer Bhim Niroula, dancers X1X Crew, magician Magical Bones, musical trio Ember Trio and variety act Dario Grappeggia.

In every episode two contestants will make it into the final; The panel will choose one act to go through to the final while the public will pick another.

This week's winners will join comedian Steve Royle and dance duo Aaron & Jasmine in the final where they stand a chance of winning a life changing £250,000 and a coveted spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Advertisements

This year's Britain's Got Talent semi-final rounds continue Saturday nights. A live final will air next month.

Together with the contestants, every episode will also feature a special guest performer. This Saturday featured James Arthur appear alongside Sigala.