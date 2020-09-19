X1X Crew showcase amazing moves in Britain's Got Talent semi-final

X1X Crew left the Britain's Got Talent panel awestruck with their performance in the semi-final this evening.

This weekend saw the third set of acts compete for a place in the grand final next month.

Advertisements

They performed for this year's panel - Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Ashley Banjo, who is sitting in for Simon Cowell - as well as a virtual audience of BGT fans.

One of the contestants taking to the stage tonight were the X1X Crew dance troop, aged 14-28 from India.

Due to travel restrictions they performed remotely, with their non-stop routine streamed into the studio for the judges.

Watch X1X Crew's performance in this week's BGT semi-final above.

David said: "It was so insane. Everywhere on the screen we watched something incredibly dangerous was happening and I do think you're one of the most exciting acts we've ever had on this show. All of you could be killed if something went wrong!"

Advertisements

Alesha commented: "You have a special place in my heart. I absolutely love what you do and how you're represented. The skill, formations, everything was high level. You make it look easy and I respect you so much."

Amanda added: "You play like you've got nothing to lose, you're fearless. It was a terrific performance. It was outstanding"

And Ashley said: "You guys really are crazy, aren't you? Wow! You guys are exceptional, well done!"

Other acts on this weekend's show were singer Bhim Niroula, singer Sirine Jahangir, singing variety act Dario Grappeggia, comic Myra Dubois, choir Sign Along With Us, musicians Ember Trio and magician Magical Bones.

In every show two acts will make it into the final. The judges will pick one contestant to go through while viewers will pick a second.

The acts in the final could win a life changing £250,000 together with a spot on the bill of this year's Royal Variety Performance.

Advertisements

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi finals continue Saturday nights. A live grand final will be staged later this year.

Alongside the acts, every show will also include a special guest performance. Tonight's third semi-final saw a collaboration from James Arthur & Sigala.