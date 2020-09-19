The third line up of contestants for this weekend's September 19 Britain's Got Talent 2020's semi-final have been revealed.

The BGT 2020 semi-finalists were announced by the judges earlier this month.

After hundreds of auditions for the judges earlier in the series, a total of 40 acts have been confirmed, including the five golden buzzers.

The top acts will now perform in the semi-finals in the hope of securing an all-important place in the live grand final where a prize of £250,000 and a place on the Royal Variety Performance is up for grabs.

In the semi-finals the judges - David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Ashley Banjo - will select one contestant to make the final while the public will pick a second.

Meet the acts on the third semi-final below...

Saturday's Britain's Got Talent 2020 third semi-final line up

Sign Along With Us

Sign Along With Us are a signing choir from Manchester made up of 37 children and 28 adults, aged 4-58. The group performed an all singing and and signing cover of The Greatest Showman’s ‘This is Me’ on the first episode of the new series and got David's golden buzzer. He said: "Every one of you gave everything to this performance. An amazing positive message to put out there."

Bhim Niroula

Bhim Niroula is a 54-year-old from Reading who performed an original song at his audition dedicated to his partner called ‘Sunday Morning Love You’. Simon wasn't a fan of the performance but the other judges couldn't get enough of Bhim an with three yeses he made it into the next round.

Dario Grappeggia

Dario the dino is a dinosaur. At the auditions, he performed to LMFAO’s Party Rock Anthem whilst playing the piano with a number of friends. The wacky performance split the panel with Amanda saying no but with yeses from the other judges, Dario made it into the next round.

Ember Trio

Ember Trio are a trio of string musicians from London who impressed the judges with their performance at the auditions. "It felt epic and atmospheric and intense," praised Alesha at the time.

Sirine Jahangir

14-year-old Sirine Jahangir from London wowed the judges at her audition by singing and playing the piano to ‘Salvation’ by Gabrielle Aplin after sharing how she went blind at the age of nine. David revealed to her: "What you couldn't see was the whole of the Palladium on your feet applauding you because they loved that."

X1X Crew

The X1X Crew dance troop are aged 14-28 from India. They closed the first round of auditions with a fast-paced exciting routine mixing hip hop and jhama, and incorporating acrobatic elements. The group got four yeses and even had Amanda comparing them favourably to former winners Diversity.

Magical Bones

Magical Bones is a 37-year-old magician from London who stunned the judges at the auditions as he performed a routine incorporating escape artistry with close up magic while telling the story of the slave Henry Brown. Simon said: "The fact that maybe this show will give you the break you've been waiting for is a really fantastic feeling."

Myra Dubois

32-year-old comedian Myra Dubois from Rotherham performed a stand-up routine at her audition before singing ‘Why’ by Annie Lennox. "You are a breath of fresh air. You've brightened up our day, it's fabulous," enthused Alesha at the time.

The Britain's Got Talent semi finals take place Saturday nights.

A live grand final will air in October.