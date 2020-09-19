Here's tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-final line up with the acts performing in this evening's September 12 show.

This weekend is the third semi-final show of the series as a further eight semi-finalists perform for the judges and audience at home.

In each of the next five Saturday nights, eight of the top 40 semi-finalists will perform in the hope of impressing viewers at home and judges in order to secure a spot in the final.

Each Saturday two contestants will win their way into the live final in October, with the opportunity of winning an incredible £250,000 and a place on the bill at the 2020 Royal Variety Performance.

In each show, one act will be selected for the final by the judges and another by viewers.

Up on the line up of this evening's episode are...

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 line up - September 19

Sign Along With Us - GOLDEN BUZZER - Choir

Bhim Niroula is a singer from Reading.

Dario Grappeggia is a singing variety act

Ember Trio are musicians from London.

Sirine Jahangir is a singer from London.

X1X Crew are a dance troop from Mumbai, India.

Magical Bones is a magician from London.

Myra Dubois is a comedian from London.

Those who make it into the final will join comedian Steve Royal and dance duo Aaron and Jasmine.

As well as performances from the semi-finalists, every episode will also see a guest act as the semi-finalists wait to find out who's in the final.

Appearing on this evening's episode will be James Arthur & Sigala.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 airs tonight September 19 on ITV at 8PM.

The semi-finals air weekly on Saturday nights with the final in October.