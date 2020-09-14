Ashley Banjo has issued a passionate response to complaints about Diversity's Britain's Got Talent performance.

Over 15,000 have now complained to TV watchdog Ofcom after Diversity took to the stage last weekend with a routine inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Taking to social media on Sunday night, Ashley spoke to his followers about the reaction.

"Firstly, I want to say thank you, for all the people who have supported what me and Diversity did with our performance, they have reached out," he began. "Honestly, it is overwhelming, the positive reaction to what we did, hundreds of thousands of messages, comments, DMs and interactions in the street.

"I know a lot of the press reports have been about the complaints and the negativity, which there has been a lot – there’s has been what, 15, 16,000 complaints, a lot of negativity thrown back at the performance.

"Trust me, I am right in the centre of it and the negativity is is the minority.

"The positive response has been huge, so thank you so much to everyone who has supported, shown love and stood by what we did."

Ashley went on to speak about the abuse he and other Diversity members had received following the routine.

"Everything from racial abuse, to threats, to just some really nasty stuff," he shared. "I am not going to give it any more time than it deserves, but a lot of the negativity all of the nastiness and the racism shows exactly why this performance was needed and exactly why this conversation has now arisen from it is necessary.

"Racism is very real, especially after this performance, I knew it before, and I definitely know it now."

Ashley concluded by saying that the routine was intended to give people hope "and not shy away from difficult issues."

He said: "The performance was a round-up of an extraordinary year, anything from lockdown and the incredible NHS, to the spotlight that has been shone on racism. Everything that happened with George Floyd in America, the protests, the riots, culminated in the idea of unity, hope.

TV watchdog Ofcom has yet to say if it will be investigating the complaints further.

For now, Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV.