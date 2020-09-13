Alesha Dixon is reportedly prepared to quit Britain's Got Talent if ITV apologises for Diversity's recent performance.

Diversity's routine last weekend referenced events from the year so far, focusing on the Black Lives Matter movement and the worldwide protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in the US.

It prompted over 10,000 complaints from viewers to TV watchdog Ofcom, becoming the second most complained about television moment of the decade.

A spokesperson for TV watchdog Ofcom said: "We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."

The Mail On Sunday reports that ITV had considered an apology to those who were offended but claims Alesha "would consider her role on the show if it did.".

However a rep for Alesha told The Sun that there was "not an ounce of truth" in the suggestion she would quit.

"Alesha is absolutely furious and doesn’t think anyone should be apologising for anything," a source had told the Mail.

They revealed that Alesha had been supporting Ashley over the backlash.

The insider added: "She is very sad about it all but staunchly stands by the dance. It is something she feels incredibly passionate about so if ITV were to say sorry, it would be understandably hard for her to continue."

In a response to the complaints, Diversity's Ashley Banjo said in a post on Instagram this past week: "Art: The expression or application of human creative skill and imagination, typically in a visual form, producing works to be appreciated primarily for their beauty or emotional power.

"My truth, my platform, my art. I’ve always tried to create not only to entertain but also to inspire… That will never change."

He added: "I’m so grateful and overwhelmed by all of the love and support but also by the amount of conversation this performance has thrown up 🙏🏽 2020 has been such a historical year. One day we will look back and realise it was the start of real change..."

Alesha also showed her support on social media, telling racist trolls they could "kiss my black a**".

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Picture: ITV