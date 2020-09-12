Watch The Coven's haunting Britain's Got Talent performance

The Coven gave a haunting performance on tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-final.

This weekend saw the second set of contestants compete for a spot in the grand final in October where a £250,000 prize and spot on the Royal Variety Show is up for grabs.

They performed for this year's line up of judges - Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo - and the viewing public.

Closing the show were dance troupe The Coven aged between 12 and 19 who performed a haunting routine dressed as witches.

Watch The Coven's performance in the video below...

The routine got a standing ovation from all four judges.

Ashley said: "I felt that to the core. I didn't want it to stop. I felt it. You did everything I wanted you to do. I think it may be my favourite one of the night."

David added: "It's great, you know exactly what you are, you come out, spook us and it was very theatrical and I couldn't fault it. It was over to soon, I could watch much more that that!"

Alesha commented: "Energy, power, precision.... you scared me in the best way possible. Best performance of the night for me."

Amanda concluded: "I got goosebumps. It was terrifying and I just believe the story, the execution of everything was brilliantly put together."

Other contestants appearing in tonight's episode were Amanda's golden buzzer, singers Honey & Sammy, singer Souparnika Nair, dog act Amanda and Miracle, stand up Allan Finnegan, magic act Damien O'Brien, dance act Aaron and Jasmine, dance act The Coven and choir Class Dynamix.

In each episode two contestants will make it through the final - the panel will select one act to go into the final while fans at home will choose another.

Those that make it through will compete for a top prize of a life changing £250,000 and a coveted spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-final rounds continue Saturday nights ahead of a live final next month.

Together with the contestants, each episode will also include a special guest performance with McFly appearing this weekend.