Britain's Got Talent's Honey and Sammy sing Calum Scott cover in semi-finals

Honey and Sammy returned to sing on Britain's Got Talent 2020 tonight.

This weekend saw the next set of acts compete for a spot in the grand final with Amanda Holden's golden buzzer act one of them.

They took to the stage before the returning panel - Amanda, David Walliams, Ashley Banjo and Alesha Dixon.

Mother and daughter duo Honey and Sammy, aged 14 and 43, from Essex won their way to the semi-finals at the auditions thanks to Amanda's golden buzzer

In tonight's show, they performed ‘You Are The Reason’ by Calum Scott.

You can watch Honey and Sammy's performance in the video above.

Amanda said: "You really did shine tonight. Your story and your chemistry and everything you've been through together I think has made this moment perfect.

"The harmonies were gorgeous, you both look fantastic and I couldn't be prouder. You did a really, really good job."

Ashley added: "This is what it's all about, here you are standing next to each other singing your hearts out, it was lovely to watch."

David agreed: "It was a really, really beautiful performance. Everything was perfect so well done."

Alesha commented: "I could really feel your nerves. Once you settled into it both of you sounded beautiful together.

"It would be a dream to sing like that with my daughter one day, it's such a beautiful experience you're sharing. I loved it."

The Britain's Got Talent semi finals air on ITV on Saturday evenings.

In every semi-final two contestants will make it through the final with the judges selecting one contestant to go through to the final while viewers will pick a second.

Those who make it through have the chance to win a life changing prize of £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

The final will air in October.