Aaron and Jasmine's epic Britain's Got Talent dance act stuns judges

Aaron and Jasmine left a lasting impression on the Britain's Got Talent 2020 judges tonight.

This Saturday saw the latest group of semi-finalists compete for a spot in the grand final in October.

Advertisements

They appeared in front of this year's panel - David Walliams, Ashley Banjo, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon - tonight on ITV for the second semi-final.

One of the acts taking to the stage tonight were dance duo Aaron and Jasmine, who are best friends aged 28 and 32 from London.

The pair performed a unique routine of modern Latin and ballroom dancing mixed with impressive acrobatic tricks.

Watch Aaron and Jasmine's incredible performance in the video above.

After the routine, Alesha praised: "I loved it, I loved everything about that. That was hot! You came out here and you delivered."

Advertisements

Amanda agreed: "It was so super sexy. The chemistry between you is unbelievable. It was just brilliant, everything was on point."

Ashley commented: "It was so good, the creative, the choice of song, the choreography. I loved it. It was incredible guys, feel proud of yourself."

David added: "I liked it very much. I think I need to lay down. It was mesmerising. It was incredible."

Other semi-finalists in this evening's semi-final (September 12) were 10-year-old singer Souparnika Nair, Amanda's golden buzzer act Honey & Sammy, stand up Allan Finnegan, choir Class Dynamix, dog act Amanda and Miracle, magician Damien O'Brien and dance act The Coven.

At every semi-final two contestants will make it into the final - one will be picked by the judges while the public will choose a second.

Those in the final have the chance to win a life changing prize of £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

Advertisements

This year's Britain's Got Talent semi-finals air Saturday nights at 8PM on ITV with a live final later this year.

Together with the contestants, every semi-final will also feature a special guest performer with McFly joining the show this evening.