Here's a full recap of this weekend's second Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-final performances and results - spoilers!

Saturday September 5 saw Ashley Banjo, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon take up their seats at the judges' desk again.

At each pre-recorded semi-final eight acts will perform and two will make it through into the final. The judges will select one act to go through while fans at home will pick another.

In the second BGT results it was Aaron and Jasmine chosen by the judges before the public poll opened to those at home. The results of the public poll will be announced later in the series.

For now, recap the second round of semi-final performances below...

Souparnika Nair

10-year-old singer Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds opened the second semi-final with a performance of ‘Neverland’ by Zendaya.

Damien O’Brien

35-year-old magician Damien O'Brien from London left the judges awestruck as he performed a series of magic tricks involving all of the panel, by using a significant moment of each of their lives.

Class Dynamix

School choir Class Dynamix from Leeds, aged between 9 and 11, performed an original song about having the courage to believe in yourself.

Allan Finnegan

52-year-old comedian Allan Finnegan from Liverpool performed a stand-up comedy routine.

Amanda and Miracle

49-year-old Amanda from Inverness-shire, Scotland was joined by her rescue dog Miracle for a special magic act.

Aaron and Jasmine

Dance duo Aaron and Jasmine, aged 28 and 32 from London, performed a unique act of modern Latin and ballroom dancing mixed with impressive acrobatic tricks.

Honey and Sammy

Amanda Holden's golden buzzer act Honey and Sammy are a mother and daughter singing act aged 14 and 43 from Essex. They performed ‘You Are The Reason’ by Calum Scott in tonight's semi-final.

The Coven

Closing the second final were dance troupe The Coven, aged between 12 and 19. They performed a dance routine dressed as witches.

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.