The second line up of contestants for this weekend's September 12 Britain's Got Talent 2020's semi-final have been confirmed.

The BGT 2020 contestants were unveiled by the judges earlier this month.

After hundreds of auditions for the panel all around the UK, a total of 40 contestants have been confirmed, including the five golden buzzer contestants.

The top acts will now perform in the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals in the hope of securing an all-important place in the live grand final where they stand a chance of winning a cash prize of £250,000 plus spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

In the semi-finals the panel - David Williams, Amanda Holden, Ashley Banjo and Alesha Dixon - will choose one contestant to go through the final while the public will pick another.

Meet the contestants on the next semi-final below...

Saturday's Britain's Got Talent 2020 second semi-final line up

Aaron and Jasmine

Aaron and Jasmine.

Dancing duo Aaron and Jasmine aged 28 and 32 from London brought plenty of chemistry as they performed a sizzling acrobatic Ballroom and Latin dance routine at their original their audition. The pair got four yeses with David describing the performance as "totally sensational".

Allan Finnegan

Allan Finnegan

Allan Finnegan is a 52-year-old Baptist Minister from Liverpool who first impressed the judges with a stand up comedy routine. David said: "Super funny, I loved you Reverend, I'm going to say yes," while Alesha described Allan as a "breath of fresh air".

Amanda and Miracle

Amanda and Miracle.

Amanda and Miracle are a dog magic act from Inverness-shire, Scotland. Rescue dog Miracle and Amanda previously wowed the judges at the auditions and return with a brand new trick in tonight's semi-final.

Class Dynamix

Class Dynamix

Class Dynamix are 28-member strong school choir aged 9-11 from Leeds. At their audition, the group performed an original song about bullying with David saying: "What a brilliant song and you performed it fantastically."

Damien O'Brien

Damien O'Brien.

34-year-old magician Damien O’Brien left the panel awestruck at his audition after a trick involving his phone calculator and some special dates provided by the judges. Can he do the same in the semi-final?

Honey & Sammy

Honey and Sammy.

Honey and Sammy are a mother and daughter duo aged 14 and 43 from Essex. At their audition, Honey and Sammy originally performed She Used To Be Mine from musical Waitress before Simon stopped their audition. The pair returned to perform Freya Ridings' Lost Without You and ended up getting Amanda's golden buzzer. Amanda said: "It was just the most wonderful thing to witness."

Souparnika Nair

Souparnika Nair.

10-year-old Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmonds first wowed the judges at her audition with a cover of ‘Never Enough' from The Greatest Showman. Simon said: "I've got to be honest with you... you absolutely nailed it."

The Coven

The Coven are a dance group aged 10-19 from across the North of England who auditioned with a haunting dance routine while dressed as witches. They return tonight to once more freak out the judges.

This year's Britain's Got Talent semi-final rounds return Saturday nights.

A live grand final will air in October.