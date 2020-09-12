Here's who's on Britain's Got Talent 2020 tonight with the contestants performing in this evening's September 12 show.

This weekend is the second semi-final show of the series as another eight acts perform for the panel and audience at home.

Over the next five weekends, eight of the final 40 acts will perform in a bid to impress viewers at home and panel in order to secure a spot in the final.

In every show two acts will win their way into the live final in October, with a chance of winning a life changing £250,000 and a place at this year's Royal Variety Performance.

In each show, one act will be selected for the final by the judges and another picked by viewers.

Up on this Saturday's episode are...

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 line up - September 12

Aaron and Jasmine are a dancing duo from London

Allan Finnegan is a comedian from Liverpool.

Amanda and Miracle, Amanda and her rescue dog Miracle are a magic act from Inverness-shire, Scotland.

Class Dynamix is a choir from Leeds.

Damien O'Brien is a magician from London.

Honey & Sammy - GOLDEN BUZZER - mother and daughter duo Honey, 14, and Sammy, 43

Souparnika Nair is a singer from Bury St Edmunds.

The Coven are a dance act from across the UK.

Who will join last week's semi-final winner, comedian Steve Royal, in the final?

As well as performances from the acts, every episode will also feature a special guest act as the semi-finalists wait to find out if they are one step closer to being crowned winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2020.

Performing on this Saturday's episode will be McFly.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 airs tonight September 12 on ITV at 8PM.

The semi-finals air weekly on Saturday nights with the final in October.