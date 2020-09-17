Ofcom rejects complaints about Diversity's Britain's Got Talent performance

Ofcom has said it will not be investigating complaints about Diversity's Britain's Got Talent performance.

The winners of the show in 2009 returned for a special performance in the first semi-final of this year's series.

They put on a routine which referenced events from the past year, including the ongoing pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement.

The dance routine saw the group reference protests across the world in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in the US.

While many viewers were left in awe of the incredible performance, over 24,000 made complaints.

But those objections have been dismissed by Ofcom who said in a statement today (September 17): "We carefully considered a large number of complaints about this artistic routine, an area where freedom of expression is particularly important.

"Diversity’s performance referred to challenging and potentially controversial subjects, and in our view, its central message was a call for social cohesion and unity.

"Any depictions of violence by the performers were highly stylised and symbolic of recent global events, and there was no explicit reference to any particular political organisation – but rather a message that the lives of black people matter.”

They added: "We will not be taking this case on to formal investigation."

In a response to the complaints, Diversity's Ashley Banjo said in a post on Instagram: "Art: The expression or application of human creative skill and imagination, typically in a visual form, producing works to be appreciated primarily for their beauty or emotional power.

"My truth, my platform, my art. I’ve always tried to create not only to entertain but also to inspire… That will never change."

He added: "I’m so grateful and overwhelmed by all of the love and support but also by the amount of conversation this performance has thrown up 🙏🏽 2020 has been such a historical year. One day we will look back and realise it was the start of real change..."

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV.