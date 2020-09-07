Diversity's Britain's Got Talent performance gets over 1,000 complaints

Diversity's Britain's Got Talent semi-final performance has prompted more than 1,000 complaints.

The winners of the show in 2009 returned for a special performance in Saturday night's show.

They put on a routine which referenced events from the past year, including the ongoing pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement.

The dance routine saw the group reference protests across the world in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in the US.

While many viewers were left in awe of the incredible performance, over 1,000 have made complaints.

Many objections claimed the group were 'politicising' the TV show.

A spokesperson for TV watchdog Ofcom said: "I can confirm that we have received 1,121 complaints for Britain’s Got Talent on 5 September, most of which were in relation to the Diversity performance.

"We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."

Speaking about the routine before it aired, Diversity's Ashley Banjo told The Sun newspaper: "This performance is extremely special to me and the rest of Diversity.

"2020 has been an incredible moment in history for both positive and negative reasons.

"We wanted to use the platform we’ve been given to make our voices heard, express how the events of this year have made us feel and think about how we might look back on them in the future... We call it hindsight 2020.”

You can watch their performance below...