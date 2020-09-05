Here's a full recap of this weekend's first Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-final performances and results - spoilers!
Saturday (September 5) saw Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden returned to the judges' desk alongside Ashley Banjo, who is sitting in for Simon Cowell.
At each pre-recorded semi-final eight acts will perform and two acts will make it through into the final. The judges will select one act to go through while fans at home will pick another.
In the first BGT results it was comedian Steve Royle chosen by the judges before the public vote opened to those at home. The results of the viewer poll will be revealed later in the series.
For now, recap the first round of semi-final performances below...
Urban Turtles
Urban Turtles are a dance troop aged between 26-28 who performed to a medley of tracks.
James and Dylan Piper
Aged 38 and 13, James and Dylan Piper are a father son magic duo from Aberdare, South Wales. They performed a magic routine which involved Ashley Banjo and left the judges floored.
Imen Siar
Imen Siar is a singer aged 20 from Croydon. In the semi-final she performed ‘You Say’ by Lauren Daigle. Amanda said: "That was absolutely phenomenal'."
Yakub
10-year-old Yakub is a dancer from Stratford upon Avon. For his semi-final performance, Yakub showcased a dance inspired by The Lion King.
James Stott
35-year-old James Stott is an ex marine from Yorkshire. James incorporated danger and magic into his act with the assistance of all the judges. After the act, David said: "To risk yourself like that was incredible. It was very impressive."
SOS From the Kids
SOS From the Kids are a children's choir, aged between 4 and 16 from Hampshire. SOS From the Kids performed an original song about climate change.
Fayth Ifil
Singer Fayth Ifil is a 13-year-old from Swindon. Fayth performed ‘Stand Up For Something’ by Andra Day in the semi-final. David commented: "That for me was the best performance of the night so far
Steve Royle
51-year-old Steve Royle is a comedian from Manchester. In the semi-final he performed a comedy routine incorporating juggling, with the help of two glamorous assistants Ant and Dec.
Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV.
You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.