Steve Royle left the Britain's Got Talent panel in stitches with his semi-final performance tonight.

This Saturday saw the opening set of contestants compete for a spot in the final in October.

They were appearing in front of a socially distant panel - Ashley Banjo, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Closing the episode tonight was comedian Steve Royle, aged 51 from Manchester.

He performed a comedy routine incorporating juggling,with the help of two glamorous assistants Ant and Dec.

You can watch Steve Royle's performance in the video above.

David said: "I nearly pushed my golden buzzer for you when I saw your audition because it's one of the funniest performances I've seen. I was totally wowed and if you are not in the final of BGT 2020 there will be no justice in the world."

Alesha agreed: "You did not disappoint, you had me ugly laughing once again."

Amanda added: "You deserve this shot."

And Ashley said: "It absolutely killed me. It was an incredible act, I really, really enjoyed it."

Other contestants appearing in this weekend's semi-final were singer Imen Siar, singer Fayth Ifil, choir SOS From the Kids, dancer Yakub, dancers Urban Turtles, father & son magicians James and Dylan Piper and danger magic act James Stott.

In every semi-final two contestants will make it into the final.

The panel will choose one act to go into the final while the public will choose a second.

Acts in the final could win a life changing £250,000 together with a spot on the bill of this year's Royal Variety Performance.

Alongside the contestants, every semi-final will also include a special guest performance. Tonight saw former BGT winners Diversity take to the stage.