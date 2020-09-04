Diversity to perform on Britain's Got Talent semi-finals

Dance act Diversity will perform on the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals this weekend.

The winners of the show in 2009 will return for a special performance on Saturday night.

It comes as the group's own Ashley Banjo will be stepping in for Simon Cowell on the judging panel as the BGT boss recovers from a recent bike accident.

Teasing the group's performance, Ashley said: "I never try and better what we did on the show the last time we performed, I always try and be in the moment.

"If you try and better what you did you’ll never succeed because we’re not the same people we were last year. Our story now is different. What we can say now is something else completely."

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals air Saturday nights on ITV.

The first show begins at 8PM on Saturday, September 5.

Each week will see eight contestants perform for the judges - Ashley Banjo, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams - plus a virtual audience.

After all the acts have performed the judges will pick one act to make the final while viewers at home will be able to vote for a second.

The top 10 acts who make the final will perform for the grand prize of £250,000 and a place on the Royal Variety Performance later this year.

