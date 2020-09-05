The first line up of contestants for tonight's (September 5) Britain's Got Talent 2020's semi-final have been revealed.

The BGT 2020 semi-finalists were unveiled by the judges last Sunday and in true form the usual cliches were out in force.

"You're going home... to work on your acts," David Walliams told one group.

After thousands applied and hundreds auditioned for the judges all around the UK, the lucky few who received three or more yeses have now been whittled down to the final 40 acts who will be joining the five golden buzzers.

The final 40 will now perform in the Britain’s Got Talent semi- finals in the hope of winning the public vote and securing an all-important place in the live grand final and the chance of winning a life changing £250,000 and a coveted spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 first semi-final line up

So which acts are up first? The lineup of contestants who are on Saturday's BGT 2020 semi-final have been revealed...

Fayth Ifil

Fayth Ifil is a singer from Swindon, she is Simon’s Golden Buzzer act. At her audition she belted out an epic cover of Tina Turner’s Proud Mary which left the judges and audience on their feet.

Imen Siar

Imen Siar is a singer from Croydon who performed Scars to your beautiful’ by Alessia Cara for her audition.

James & Dylan Piper

James and Dylan Piper.

James and Dylan Piper are a father son magic duo from Aberdeen, South Wales. At their audition they performed a mind reading trick involving Simon Cowell and his relationship with his son, Eric.

James Stott

James Stott.

James Stott is a danger magic act from Yorkshire who previously shocked the judges with his audition.

Steve Royle

Steve Royle

Steve Royle is a comedian from Manchester who entertained the judges with a variety of props including ping pong balls and guitars at the auditions.

SOS From The Kids

SOS From The Kids.

SOS From the Kids are a choir from Hampshire aged between 4 and 16. At their audition, they performed an original song about the environment.

Urban Turtles

Urban Turtles.

The Urban Turtles are a dance act from South London who performed an energetic routine to some 90s Hip Hop Classics at their audition.

Yakub

Yakub

10-year-old dancer Yakub from Stratford Upon Avon is a dancer who previously performed a routine inspired by The Lion King at his audition.

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals will begin on Saturday, September 5 on ITV.

They will then continue weekly leading to a grand final in October.