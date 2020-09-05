Here's why Ashley Banjo is replacing Simon Cowell on Britain's Got Talent tonight.

Britain's Got Talent semi-finals kicked off on ITV this evening but where was Simon Cowell?

Ashley Banjo is stepping in for Simon who won't be able to make this year's semi-finals as he recovers from a recent back injury after a bike accident.

Simon said: “Ashley will be a fantastic edition to the panel. He knows the power of the show; and the responsibility of it.

"I couldn’t think of a better person to sit in my seat whilst I follow doctor’s orders. I hate that stupid bike!”

Dancer Ashley won the show in 2009 as part of Diversity and will now be making a return to the show behind the judges' desk.

He said: "As if 2020 couldn’t get any crazier! It’s super humbling and super exciting! I remember being on that stage last year and talking about how it’s been ten years since we won, and how people should never tell you, you can’t do something.

"Walking on that stage as a 20-year-old street dancer from the streets of East London and now I am walking out there and stepping in for the big man! It feels really nice, almost poetic."

Ashley added: "First and foremost, me joining the show this year is bittersweet because I feel like this year has been full of horrible news.

"There are a few people over the course of Diversity’s career who have been integral and had a huge impact, and Simon’s one of those.

"So, to hear that he had had the accident was horrible. I’m just so glad to hear he’s recovering well."

As well as performing with Diversity, Ashley has also appeared on numerous TV shows including Got to Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance and Dancing on Ice.

It's hoped that Simon may be able to return to the panel for the live final in October.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals continue Saturday nights on ITV.