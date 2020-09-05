Who's on Britain's Got Talent 2020 tonight? First semi-final line up revealed

Here's tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-final line up with the contestants performing on in this evening's (September 5) show.

This evening will see the first semi-final show of the series as eight acts perform before the public vote opens.

Over the next five Saturday nights, eight of the final 40 semi-finalists will perform in the hope of impressing viewers at home and winning the all-important public vote.

Two acts from each night’s show will make it into the live final in October, with a chance of winning a life changing £250,000 and a spot at this year's Royal Variety Performance.

In each semi-final, one act will be chosen for the final by the judges and another by viewers.

Up on this evening's show are...

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 line up

Fayth Ifil - GOLDEN BUZZER - 12-year-old singer from Swindon

Imen Siar - 20-year-old is a singer from Croydon.

James and Dylan Piper - a father son magic duo from Aberdeen, South Wales.

James Stott - a 35-year-old danger magic act from Yorkshire.

SOS From the Kids - a children's choir from Hampshire aged 4 to 16

Steve Royle - a 51-year-old comedian from Manchester.

Urban Turtles - a dance act from South London.

Yakub - a 10-year-old dancer from Stratford upon Avon

It's quite a varied selection of acts and we've no idea which two will be voted into the final!

As well as performances from the acts, each night will also see a guest performer as the semi-finalists wait to find out if they are one step closer to being crowned winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2020.

Appearing on tonight's show will be Diversity.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 airs tonight September 5 on ITV at 8PM.

The semi-finals air weekly on Saturday nights with the final in October.