Wondering when the Britain's Got Talent 2020 final airs tonight and who's on the line up?

Here's ALL you need to know about tonight's Britain's Got Talent grand final.

Advertisements

What time is Britain's Got Talent 2020 on tonight?

After thousands applied and hundreds auditioned, Britain's Got Talent's search concludes tonight, Saturday October 10 from 7:30PM

The bumper long show will air until 10:15PM when the winner is crowned following five weeks of semi-finals.

The ten acts pre-recorded their performances the night before for safety reasons with the results revealed live tonight as viewers choose the winner.

Who's performing in tonight's Britain's Got Talent final?

Ten acts have made it to the final from the semi-finals, half chosen by the judges and half by the public.

The judges' picks are:

Steve Royle - comedian from Manchester.

Aaron and Jasmine - dancing duo from London.

Magical Bones - magician from London.

Jon Courtenay - comedian from Manchester and Ant and Dec’s golden buzzer.

Advertisements

Nabil Abdulrashid - stand-up comedian from South London and Alesha’s golden buzzer.

The public's choices are:

James and Dylan Piper - father son magic duo from Aberdeen, South Wales.

Damien O'Brien - magician from London

Sign Along With Us - choir from across the UK

Jasper Cherry - magician from Lancashire

Aidan McCann - magician from Ireland

Who's performing on the Britain's Got Talent live shows this year?

Alongside the acts, each episode will also feature a special guest act.

For the final, 60 performers from the West End will appear on Britain's Got Talent for a show-stopping musical extravaganza.

Presented by world renowned theatre producer, Cameron Mackintosh, the combined companies of Les Misérables – The Staged Concert, The Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins will take to the stage.

Advertisements

Diversity performed in the first show with McFly singing in week two. Week 3 saw a performance from James Arthur & Sigala while Week 4 featured the cast of West End musical Hairspray performing.

Last week, BGT's own Amanda Holden took to the stage to sing a song from her new album.