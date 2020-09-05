Britain's Got Talent 2020 start time, tonight's line up and guest performers

Wondering when the Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-final airs tonight and who's on the line up?

Here's ALL you need to know about tonight's first Britain's Got Talent semi-final.

What time is Britain's Got Talent 2020 on tonight?

After thousands applied and hundreds auditioned, Britain's Got Talent's search reaches the semi-finals tonight, Saturday September 5 from 8PM

The five semi-finals will air weekly on Saturday nights ITV.

Eight acts will perform in each heat with two going through to the final - one chosen by the judges and one by viewers.

The top ten acts will compete in a live final in October.

Who's performing in tonight's Britain's Got Talent semi-final?

The first set of eight acts performing tonight are...

Fayth Ifil - GOLDEN BUZZER - 12-year-old singer

Imen Siar is a singer from Croydon.

James and Dylan Piper are a father son magic duo from Aberdeen, South Wales.

James Stott is a danger magic act from Yorkshire.

SOS From the Kids are a choir from Hampshire.

Steve Royle is a comedian from Manchester.

Urban Turtles are a dance troop from South London.

Yakub is a dancer from Stratford upon Avon

Britain's Got Talent semi-final results

In each semi-final, one act will be chosen by the judges for a final and another by the public.

Here are the top results from the semi-finals so far.

Semi-final 1: TBC

Semi-final 2: TBC

Semi-final 3: TBC

Semi-final 4: TBC

Semi-final 5: TBC

Who's performing on the Britain's Got Talent live shows this year?

Alongside the acts, each episode will also feature a special guest act.

Diversity will perform in the first show with further performances in the series to come from McFly.

It's also reported that BGT's own Amanda Holden will be taking to the stage to sing a song from her new album.