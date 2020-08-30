Here's all you need to know about Britain's Got Talent as it returns to ITV for 2020.

The hit talent show is back after a recent break from TV due to the pandemic.

After the auditions aired earlier this year, the competition is now heading into its semi-final shows.

What time is Britain's Got Talent on TV tonight?

Britain's Got Talent will start on TV again tonight - Sunday, August 30 - with a special catch up show. Britain's Got Talent: The Finalists Revealed will run for 90 minutes between 6:30PM and 8PM.

Following the catch up show, the semi-finals will then begin next Saturday, September 5 at 8PM on ITV and continue weekly.

The final will air later in October.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub here.

You can also catch up via Amazon Prime Video with ITVHub+.

How Britain's Got Talent works and prize

As usual, Ant and Dec will host the semi-finals whilst Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will be joined by Ashley Banjo at the judges’ desk.

Ashley will takeover from Simon Cowell who won't be present at the start of the semi-finals as he is recovering after a recent back operation.

Eight contestants will perform in each semi-final Some will perform live in the studio while others will appear via video link.

The judges will choose one act to go through. The second finalist will then be chosen via public vote when the episode airs.

The series will then culminate with the live final, in October, where one act will triumph as Britain’s Got Talent 2020 Champion and win the life-changing £250,000 prize plus that coveted role on The Royal Variety Performance.

Britain's Got Talent airs on ITV.