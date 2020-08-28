Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists revealed - first look as show returns to TV

Here's a first look at Britain's Got Talent 2020's return to TV as the semi-finalists are revealed.

Britain’s Got Talent is back on our screens this weekend to continue its 14th series packed full of variety, where the search continues for this year’s winner.

Advertisements

Britain’s Got Talent: The Finalists Revealed airs Sunday, August 30 at 6:30PM on ITV.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams come together to deliberate who will make it through to the semi-finals.

They have a lot of incredible variety acts, but not everyone can make it through to the next stage of the competition.

Advertisements

On Sunday they will reveal the semi-finalists making them one step closer to achieving their dream of being crowned the BGT winner and securing the prize of an incredible £250,000 and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

The acts chosen by the judges will join the five golden buzzer acts who won their place in the semi-finals during the auditions.

David was first to hit his golden buzzer, giving it to choir Sign Along With Us. The group are a signing choir from Manchester made up of 37 children and 28 adults, aged 4-58.

Ant & Dec hit the button for 46-year-old comedy singer Jon Courtenay. Joined by his wife and two sons in the audience, Jon performed an original song on his piano all about auditioning for Britain's Got Talent and his family.

Simon handed out his golden buzzer this year to 12-year-old singer Fayth Ifil from Swindon while Amanda hit the button for singing mother and daughter duo Honey, 14, and Sammy, 43 from Essex.

Advertisements

Finally Alesha gave her golden buzzer to 34 year old comedian Nabil Abdulrashid from Croydon who performed stand up comedy for the judges.

The semi-finals will begin next Saturday, September 5 at 8PM on ITV and continue weekly.