Simon Cowell won't appear on the Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals, it is being reported.

It comes amid both the ongoing pandemic and Simon suffering a broken back after a bike accident earlier this month.

Doctors have reportedly advised Simon to rest and as a result he will apparently not be a part of the remainder of the series.

"Everything is fixed, he just needs healing time," a source told the Daily Mirror newspaper. "Flying halfway across the world is not part of the plan and he has agreed to put his health first."

It had been rumoured that Simon could contribute via a video link however this plan has now been seemingly ruled out.

The source claimed that the idea was "just not feasible – nor sensible"

Bosses are now on the search for a possible replacement to join returning judges David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon when filming begins at the end of the month.

Those rumoured include David's Little Britain co-star Matt Lucas, comedians Alan Carr and Romesh Ranganathan, Diversity star Ashley Banjo and actress Dawn French.

Britain's Got Talent will return to ITV on August 30 with a special catch up show.

The semi-finals will then follow on weekends throughout the autumn.

What happened to Simon?

Simon was left with a broken back after the accident at his Malibu earlier this month.

Following a six-hour operation in hospital, the talent show judge took to Twitter to share a message with fans.

"Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he quipped. "I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.

"And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone Simon."