When Britain's Got Talent will be back on TV has been confirmed by ITV.

The series aired its audition shows back in April but paused production on the semi-final stages due to the pandemic.

ITV have confirmed that Britain's Got Talent will start on TV again on Sunday, August 30 with a special catch up show.

Britain's Got Talent: The Finalists Revealed will run for 90 minutes between 6:30PM and 8PM.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will return with hosts Ant and Dec as the series picks off from when it ended back in the Spring.

The episode welcome back the acts who impressed the judges and made it through to the semi-finals.

They'll join 2020's five golden buzzer acts, singer Fayth Ifil; comedian and singer, Jon Courtney; choir Sign Along With Us; comedian Nabil Abdulrashid; and mother-and-daughter singing duo, Honey and Sammy.

Following the catch up show, the semi-finals will then begin next Saturday, September 5 at 8PM on ITV and continue weekly.

It's understood they will be pre-recorded in front of a virtual audience.

Meanwhile it was recently announced that Ashley Banjo will replace Simon Cowell whilst the show’s creator recovers from a recent back operation after a bike accident.

Simon said: “Ashley will be a fantastic edition to the panel. He knows the power of the show; and the responsibility of it. I couldn’t think of a better person to sit in my seat whilst I follow doctor’s orders. I hate that stupid bike!”

Ashley added: “I remember being on that stage last year and talking about how it’s been ten years since we won, and how people should never tell you, you can’t do something. Walking on that stage as a 20-year-old street dancer from the streets of East London and now I am walking out there and stepping in for the big man! It feels really nice, almost poetic.”

As always, acts on the show are competing to win a £250,000 cash prize and a place on the Royal Variety Performance.

Details for the final - to air in October - are to be confirmed.