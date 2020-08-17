Simon Cowell set for Britain's Got Talent return after breaking his back

Simon Cowell is already working on his return to Britain's Got Talent after a nasty bike accident.

The talent show judge was left with a broken back after the accident at his Malibu earlier this month.

Following a six-hour operation in hospital, Simon took to Twitter to share a message with fans.

"Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he quipped. "I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.

"And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone Simon."

Despite the injury, Simon is already plotting his return to BGT.

The Sun reports that he's set to begin filming in October for a special one-off show which will feature some of the best acts to appear over the past 14 series.

"Simon is a total workaholic and even an accident as nasty as his won’t keep him off for long," a source said. He’s been working from his home in Los Angeles since the accident happened and is in contact with his team.

“The plans for this one-off special of Britain’s Got Talent have been in the pipeline for months and he is convinced he will be well enough to take his place on the panel."

It's not yet clear if Simon will be a part of the upcoming semi-final shows.

Before his accident, it was reported that due to a filming clash with America's Got Talent, he will appear via video link.

ITV recently confirmed that the episodes would finally air on Saturday nights from September after being delayed in May.

A one-off catch up show will air before the semi-final and grand finale, which it's expected will be pre-recorded.

The show will welcome back the acts who impressed the judges and made it through to the semi-finals, including the five golden buzzer acts, to win a £250,000 cash prize.