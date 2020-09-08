Britain's Got Talent 'set to air a Christmas special on ITV this year'

Britain's Got Talent is reportedly working on a Christmas special to air on ITV this year.

The festive one-off is set to feature some of the best acts to appear over the past 14 series.

The Daily Mirror newspaper reports that producers are currently booking acts with the likes of Susan Boyle and Paul Potts on the list of potential performers who could return.

It's hoped the episode will feature Simon Cowell, who has been unable to join the current series' semi-finals after a back injury.

A source shared: "Simon has not done Christmas before and ITV jumped at the chance to put Britain’s Got Talent at the very heart of their festive schedule.

“It does huge ratings, so why not unleash it at a different time of year to mix things up a bit."

They added: “The show will be a jam-packed full of Christmas cheer and music. It will not be a competition as such but a celebration of the show.”

For now, Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights with its current series.

Ashley Banjo is sitting in for Simon on the panel alongside Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

The semi-finals welcome back the acts who impressed the judges at the auditions earlier this year, including the five golden buzzer acts, to win a £250,000 cash prize.

Two acts will make it through to the final in each pre-recorded semi-final, one chosen by the judges and the other by viewers.

The BGT final is expected to air live on ITV in October.

Alongside the cash prize, the winner will get a spot on the Royal Variety Performance.

Picture: ITV