Britain's Got Talent: Apply to be in the 'virtual audience' for the semi-finals

Britain's Got Talent has invited applications to be a part of a 'virtual audience' for the semi-finals.

ITV recently confirmed that the series would return this autumn with the next stage of the competition after the auditions aired earlier in 2020.

The semi-finals will be pre-recorded at the end of August and early September. They will then air weekly on Saturday nights in the autumn, taking over from where The X Factor would usually be in the schedules.

The show will be filmed with a 'virtual' audience and you can apply to be a part of it online via Applause Store HERE.

Filming will take place on August 28 and 30 and September 4, 5 and 6.

Details about what part the virtual audience will play in the show have yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Simon Cowell is also set to appear virtually at the semi-finals because of a schedule clash.

Due to filming in the US with America's Got Talent, he could take part via video link.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Simon is gutted to not be physically there for the semi- finals, but he’ll be there virtually, casting an eye over the talent and imparting his views in every show.

“He can keep an eye on David Walliams to make sure he doesn’t get too big for his boots while Simon is in the States."

An air date for the semi-finals on TV is to be confirmed.

A one-off catch up show will air before they return, revealing which acts have made it through to the next stage following the auditions.

Those that make the cut will perform in the semi-finals to stand the chance of winning a £250,000 cash prize.

Details on the final - which may still air live - are to be confirmed.