Simon Cowell 'in hospital with a broken back' after falling off his bike

Simon Cowell is set to undergo surgery after breaking his back in America.

The music and TV mogul fell off a new electric bike in a "minor accident" at his house in Malibu.

A spokesperson for Simon told People magazine yesterday (August 8): "Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening.

"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family."

They added: "He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital.

"He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

Here's hoping for a speedy recovery for Simon!

The news follows reports that Simon is set to appear virtually at this year's Britain's Got Talent semi-finals.

ITV confirmed last month that the episodes will finally air from September on Saturday nights after being pushed back from the Spring due to the ongoing pandemic.

Due to a filming clash with America's Got Talent, he will appear via video link.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Simon is gutted to not be physically there for the semi- finals, but he’ll be there virtually, casting an eye over the talent and imparting his views in every show.

“He can keep an eye on David Walliams to make sure he doesn’t get too big for his boots while Simon is in the States."

A one-off catch up show will air before the semi-final and grand finale, which it's expected will be pre-recorded.

The show will welcome back the acts who impressed the judges and made it through to the semi-finals, including the five golden buzzer acts, to win a £250,000 cash prize.