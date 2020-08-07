Stephen Mulhern spills Britain's Got Talent secrets that didn't make TV

Stephen Mulhern has spilled all on some of the backstage goings on from Britain's Got Talent.

Stephen hosted ITV2 spin-off show More Talent for over a decade before it was dropped this year.

Now the TV host, who is fronting new game show Rolling In It on ITV on Saturday nights, has been sharing some of the antics that didn't make it to screen.

"It’s the things you don’t see — the stuff we have to take out of BGT — that will shock you," Stephen told The Sun in a new interview.

He recalled one incident with Amanda Holden: “I’ve had a flash of her boobs and I ask myself the same question, ‘How did that come about?’

“But it was all legal. It was on telly and we had to cut it out.”

He also teased that Alesha Dixon is "a lot naughtier than she makes out on that panel”

Stephen went on to say he was "gutted" after More Talent was axed after 13 years.

"When BGMT did go, Amanda was one of the first to send me a text saying, ‘It’s just nuts and we are going to miss you lots’," he revealed. “I will remember that for a very long time.”

But Stephen has quickly bounced back with a brand new show which begins this weekend.

Rolling In It starts Saturday, August 8 at 6:25PM.

The game show sees civilian-celebrity pairs rolling coins down a moving conveyor belt towards slots worth varying sums of money.

If the coins make it in to these slots, they will bank the cash - but there is also a 'bankrupt' slot, meaning they could lose everything. Throughout the game, the money values will increase, as will the penalties.

The celebrities appearing on this series include comedian Jimmy Carr, radio and TV presenter Mark Wright, reality TV star favourite Gemma Collins, football pundit Chris Kamara, Coronation Street’s Antony Cotton, Cold Feet star John Thomson, comedian Joel Dommett and singer and radio DJ Fleur East.