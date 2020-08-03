Simon Cowell will be forced to appear virtually on Britain's Got Talent's semi-finals, it's been reported.

The music mogul will be physically absent from the final stages of the show for the first time in its history.

Advertisements

Due to a filming clash with America's Got Talent, he will appear via video link.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Simon is gutted to not be physically there for the semi- finals, but he’ll be there virtually, casting an eye over the talent and imparting his views in every show.

“He can keep an eye on David Walliams to make sure he doesn’t get too big for his boots while Simon is in the States."

The clash comes after Britain's Got Talent pushed this year's semi-finals back from the spring due to the ongoing pandemic.

Advertisements

ITV confirmed last week that the episodes will finally air from September on Saturday nights.

Alongside Simon, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams return as judges alongside the nation’s favourite presenting duo, Ant and Dec.

A one-off catch up show will air before the semi-final and grand finale, which it's expected will be pre-recorded.

The show will welcome back the acts who impressed the judges and made it through to the semi-finals, including the five golden buzzer acts, singer Fayth Ifil; comedian and singer, Jon Courtney; choir Sign Along With Us; comedian Nabil Abdulrashid; and mother-and-daughter singing duo, Honey and Sammy.

While some things may be slightly different this year, the winner of BGT will still secure the prize of an incredible £250,000 and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain's Got Talent airs on ITV.