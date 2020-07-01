Ant and Dec reveal new book Once Upon A Tyne - pre-order here!

Ant and Dec have revealed the release date for their new book Once Upon A Tyne.

The 2020 autobiography from Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly is available to pre-order online now by clicking here.

Celebrating 30 years together, Ant & Dec look back on three decades in the spotlight, with the full behind-the-scenes story and never-before-seen photos of the shows that made them the nation's best loved stars.

Released on September 3, the book is available in hard cover, audiobook and Kindle editions.

Ant and Dec began their careers in 1988, appearing as child actors in children's television show Byker Grove. They went on to become known for their TV hosting work on shows such as SMTV Live and Pop Idol.

Later, the best pals became household names by fronting shows including Saturday Night Takeaway, I'm A Celebrity and Britain's Got Talent.

A synopsis of the book reads: "From their modest beginnings in Byker Grove through to their "unique" time as pop stars and an award-laden TV career, those three decades have flown by in the blink of an eye.

"They've also featured an incredible cast of supporting characters, including their first scriptwriter (an unknown comedian called David Walliams), Saturday night fun and games with countless Hollywood A-listers, and celebrities they torture - sorry, work with - every year in the jungle.

"Told through the lens of every TV show they've made, this is the riotously funny journey of two ordinary lads from Newcastle who went on to achieve extraordinary things."

Ant and Dec will be back on screens soon for both the Britain's Got Talent live shows and I'm A Celebrity's latest series.